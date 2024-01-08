Where a defendant informs the court that he wishes to proceed pro se, the court must then admonish him under Illinois Supreme Court Rule 401(a), prior admonishments will not be sufficient.The 2nd District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Kane County Associate Judge David P. Kliment.On Dec. 15, 2021, Diamond Anderson was charged with nine counts related to domestic battery for the alleged beating of the mother of his unborn child. He was already incarcerated at the time for a different crime and had …