Where defendant waives his right to counsel, the court must provide admonishments under Illinois Supreme Court Rule 401(a) at that point in time, prior admonishments do not suffice.The 3rd District Appellate Court vacated and remanded a decision from Will County Circuit Judge Vincent F. Cornelius.Jermaine Brooks was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine. When asked if he wanted a public defender appointed, Brooks appeared confused, but ultimately agreed to the public defender. At that point the court …