Where a defendant waives his right to be represented by counsel, a verbatim transcript of the proceeding must be made and filed or the waiver may be found invalid.The 2nd District Appellate Court vacated a decision by Kendall County Circuit Judge Jody P. Gleason and remanded for a new trial.Quinton James McKee was cited on May 6, 2020, for speeding, disobeying a traffic control device, and fleeing or attempting to flee a peace officer. On May 7, 2020, he was also charged with obstructing a peace officer. McKee appeared …