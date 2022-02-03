Where defendant could not withdraw guilty plea because he failed to show that prior lawyers performed deficiently or that their actions prejudiced him.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge John Z. Lee, Northern District of Illinois.Vincent Merrill pressured several young girls, each 12 or 13 years old, to take and send him sexually explicit photos of themselves. In each case, Merrill met the child on an internet chat site and engaged her in text-message conversations that became sexual. One …