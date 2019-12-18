Where a defendant seeks access to their own case files kept by a prior counsel for issues relating to ineffective assistance of counsel, undisputed portions of the file shall be turned over and disputed portions shall be withheld but listed so that the defendant may move to compel disclosure pending review of the material by the court.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision by Cook County Circuit Judge Allen F. Murphy.On the night of Aug. 19, 2011, Devonte Harris met up with five other teenagers …