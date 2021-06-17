Where an appellate court remands a case for a hearing on a motion to dismiss an indictment but retains jurisdiction to hear other issues on appeal “if necessary” and the circuit court then dismisses the indictment, the appellate court loses jurisdiction, and if the state seeks appellate review of the dismissal it must file a notice of appeal.The 1st District Appellate Court dismissed the appeal from a decision by Cook County Circuit Judge Carl B. Boyd.Frank’s Liquor Store in Robbins, Ill. was robbed on Nov. 25, 2005 …