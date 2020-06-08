Where a defendant seeks a new trial, alleging that a piece of evidence which has gone missing subsequent to his trial and conviction deprives him of the opportunity for appellate review, he must show that the evidence was indispensable to establishing his conviction and that there is no alternate method available to review its content.

The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Evelyn B. Clay.

Officers Andrew Ohlson and Guadalupe Sanchez were on patrol on foot at around 1 a.m. on June 28, 2015, when they heard what they believed was a car crash. Looking in the direction of the sound, several people were pointing toward an intersection where a red car was taking off at a high rate of speed. The officers entered their car and drove after in pursuit. Ohlson testified that he observed the vehicle pull over and pulled up next to it. He maintains there was a sole occupant, later identified as Jesus Anaya, who he saw cross from the driver’s seat to the passenger’s side and exit through the passenger side door. Ohlson stated that Anaya then “turned around [and] threw a large black handgun onto the front passenger seat and then ran eastbound.” The officers pursued, and Anaya was caught about a block away. When Ohlson returned to the vehicle, he found the front driver’s side door inoperable, no key, and a flathead screwdriver on the front bench seat, as well as the handgun he had observed previously. The car was found not to belong to Anaya.

Anaya was arrested and charged with 15 counts, but only proceeded on the charge of being an armed habitual criminal based on two prior robbery convictions, and possession of a firearm by a felon. At trial, dash cam footage from Ohlson’s car was entered as evidence, depicting the chase. Defense counsel argued the video shows that the officers lost sight of the red vehicle for a number of seconds during which they could not see who entered or left the vehicle. No fingerprints were found on the gun. Anaya claimed that he and a friend he knew only as “Midnight” were driving the vehicle, and that he had stolen it, starting it with a flathead screwdriver. He claimed Midnight fled before the police pulled up, and denied knowledge or possession of the gun. He was found guilty, and his testimony incredible while the officers were found to be credible. He was sentenced to six years in prison. He appealed.

While preparing the appellate record, counsel for Anaya requested the dash cam footage entered as evidence at his trial, and discovered that it was “missing” and had been purged from all relevant databases, and would not be available for appellate review. Anaya moved for summary remand and a new trial, asserting that the loss of the video evidence meant he could not receive an adequate appeal, but the appellate court denied the motion and heard the case. On appeal, Anaya’s sole argument is that the loss of the dash camera footage renders the appellate record insufficient to permit proper and full consideration of his claim about the sufficiency of evidence.

The appellate court disagreed. While the court agreed that the state was responsible for providing the complete record, the appellate court found that the dash cam footage was not so essential that the court cannot properly review the trial court’s credibility determination. Specifically, the appellate court noted that the two officers provided uncontradicted eyewitness testimony that only Anaya was in the car when it pulled over, before the gun was seen, and one officer, in a transcript provided to the court, explained in detail what was seen on the dash cam footage. Finally, the appellate court noted that although the video was numbered as an exhibit, it was never formally placed into evidence as the end of the state’s case.

The appellate court therefore affirmed the decision of the circuit court.

The People of the State of Illinois v. Jesus Anaya

2020 IL App (1st) 170839

Writing for the court: Justice James Fitzgerald Smith

Concurring: Justices Terrence J. Lavin and Mary Ellen Coghlan

Released: May 26, 2020