Where a defendant is charged with a nonprobationable felony and the state seeks to deny bail, the state must file a verified petition and the circuit court must hold that no condition or combination of conditions could ensure public safety before the defendant is denied bail.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Aleksandra Gillespie.Jason Gil, a math teacher at a Chicago Public School, was arrested in 2019 for having a sexual relationship with one of his students for the past …