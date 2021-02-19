Where a defendant seeks to file a successive postconviction petition, he must show that he was actually, not merely potentially, prejudiced by the court’s alleged error.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge James B. Linn.On Feb. 23, 1997, four gang members including Dante Handy assaulted a man as he sat in his car before forcing him to let them into his house, where they proceeded to rob, threaten and strike his family members, including his 74-year-old mother and his twin …