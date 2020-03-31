Where the state seeks to sentence the defendant as a Class X offender based on prior convictions, those convictions cannot include ones which, if they took place under the laws at the time of the instant offense, would have been the exclusive jurisdiction of the juvenile courts.

The 1st District Appellate Court vacated and remanded the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Mary Margaret Brosnahan.

Keuntae Miles was arrested for breaking into a discount store on June 9, 2016, with the intent to commit theft. He was found guilty at trial of burglary, a Class 2 felony.

Miles had two prior felony convictions: a 2014 conviction for possession of a controlled substance and a 2005 conviction for aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and armed robbery, committed when Miles was 15 years old.

Miles’ counsel acknowledged the felony convictions, but sought leniency from the court, noting that “if he would have been arrested and charged with the same thing that he was arrested and charged with in 2005 today . . . he would have never been prosecuted as an adult. He would have been treated as a juvenile.”

Miles was sentenced to 78 months in prison followed by three years of mandatory supervised release.

He appealed, arguing that his criminal history did not properly qualify him for Class X sentencing because under the Illinois Unified Code of Corrections Class X sentencing is mandatory when a defendant has been twice convicted “of an offense that contains the same elements as an offense now classified in Illinois as a Class 2 or greater class felony.”

Miles argued that the offense he was convicted of in 2005 would no longer qualify as a Class 2 felony because in 2013 the Illinois legislature amended the Juvenile Court Act to exclude such crimes from the jurisdiction of the adult courts.

Although Miles did not properly preserve the issue by raising it in his post-sentencing motion, the appellate court considered it under the plain error doctrine.

The appellate court emphasized that precedent holds that juvenile adjudications are not “convictions” under the code and that although certain statutes permit the consideration of juvenile adjudications under certain circumstances for sentencing enhancements, they do not qualify as convictions for recidivism-based Class X sentencing.

Because a clear error occurred, and it is undisputed that this resulted in Miles being given a harsher sentence, the appellate court found that the plain error doctrine permitted them to vacate Miles’ sentence and designation as a Class X offender.

The appellate court, therefore, vacated Miles’ sentence and remanded the case to the circuit court for resentencing as a Class 2 offender.

People v. Keuntae Miles

2020 IL App (1st) 180736-U

Writing for the court: Justice Thomas E. Hoffman

Concurring: Justices Mary K. Rochford and Mathias W. Delort

Released: Jan. 17, 2020