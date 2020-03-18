Where a defendant has been in custody more than 48 hours without a determination of probable cause, he did not receive a prompt determination, but this does not mean that confessions obtained after 48 hours should be suppressed as involuntary unless the totality of circumstances indicate it was involuntary.

The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Michele McDowell Pitman.

Jamari McArthur, 17, was arrested on Aug. 28, 2010, and charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse, prefatory criminal sexual assault and criminal sexual assault for his actions with M.W., an 11-year-old boy.

M.W. told his mother the next day and she called the police. McArthur was arrested at 2:57 p.m. on Aug. 28. At 7:53 p.m., he was read his Miranda rights and said he understood them. He signed a Miranda waiver form and according to Detective Casey Erickson admitted to touching M.W. with his mouth.

The following day, McArthur was not questioned, but did consent to a mouth swab. Two days later, at 3:45 p.m., assistant state’s attorney Elizabeth Dibler met with McArthur, read him his Miranda rights and questioned him.

He confessed in detail and, around 5:02 p.m., agreed to make a written confession. He read the confession aloud and, after adding three sentences, signed each page as well as the picture of himself signing the statement. He was brought before a judge on the morning of Aug. 31.

At trial, McArthur moved to suppress his confession, arguing that he was in custody with no determination of probable cause for more than 50 hours before confessing and more than 73 hours before seeing a judge, rendering his confession involuntary.

The trial court denied the motion. McArthur testified at trial that he had not touched M.W. in any way. Forensics failed to find evidence of semen on M.W., in the nearby garbage cans or in McArthur’s mouth or any evidence of saliva on M.W.’s boxer shorts.

McArthur was found guilty of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and sentenced to four years in prison. As a result of the conviction, he is required to register as a sex offender. He appealed.

On appeal, McArthur argued that the trial court erred in finding his confession had been voluntary. He also argued that the evidence was insufficient to find him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and that the Juvenile Sex Offender Registration Act is unconstitutional.

The appellate court considered the issues, beginning with McArthur’s confession. The appellate court noted that police must provide a defendant with a probable cause determination “before or promptly after” arrest.

The appellate court acknowledged that “promptly after” is within 48 hours of arrest and McArthur did not receive one until 73 hours after his arrest.

However, they found that this was not grounds to suppress a confession unless other evidence indicated it was given involuntarily.

The appellate court noted that the duration of the detention is only one factor in determining whether his confession was voluntary and, in this case, was less weighty than the defendant’s age, intelligence, conditions and the presence of multiple Miranda warnings.

Moreover, McArthur’s first confession occurred the same day he was arrested, and the fact that he was detained beyond 48 hours does not make a confession obtained five hours later the result of improper detention.

The appellate court also found the evidence sufficient to conclude that a reasonable trier of fact could find McArthur guilty, and that McArthur’s constitutional challenge to sex offender act must fail as the statute and clause are nonpunitive.

As a result, the appellate court affirmed the trial court’s decision.

People v. Jamari McArthur

2018 IL App (1st) 150626

Writing for the court: Justice John C. Griffin

Concurring: Justices Daniel J. Pierce and Mary L. Mikva

Released: Feb. 10, 2020