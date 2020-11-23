Where the defendant’s counsel was paid for his representation by the victim and state’s chief witness, the counsel has a per se conflict of interest warranting reversal unless the defendant had knowingly waived the right to unconflicted counsel.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Nicholas Ford.On July 21, 2011, Heggie Carr was charged with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery, and other offenses when he beat Robin Hall in a hotel room in Chicago. Hall …