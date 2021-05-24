Where defendant had already asked questions of witnesses on cross-examination that were identical to those he wished to ask when recalling witnesses during his case-in-chief, district court did not abuse discretion in denying recall.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge Jorge L. Alonso, Northern District of Illinois. Emmanuel Hart was charged in an indictment with robbing a branch of Fifth Third Bank in April 2016, and a branch of the First American Bank in March 2017. The two robberies were …