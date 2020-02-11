Where a defendant alleges that they have received a de facto life sentence, the court may only consider the length of the sentence and may not consider statutory credit possibly available to the defendant when determining if it is a de facto life sentence.The 1st District Appellate Court vacated and remanded a case from Cook County Associate Judge Brian Flaherty.Altai Thornton, 17 at the time, and four other gang members abducted Tommy Glass, a member of a rival gang, on Dec. 27, 1994. His arms and legs were bound and he …