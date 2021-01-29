Where a defendant is prosecuted in state court for a course of conduct after having been convicted in federal court for related conduct, he must demonstrate that proof of every required fact in one prosecution is also required in the other in order to receive dismissal under section 3-4(c)(1) of the Criminal Code for double jeopardy.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Catherine M. Haberkorn.On Aug. 17, 2015, Thaddeus Jimenez drove his car up beside another vehicle driven by …