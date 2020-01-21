Where the state has elicited false testimony that may incriminate the defendant and left that testimony uncorrected, the convicted defendant may receive a new trial if the state cannot demonstrate that the error was harmless.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Gregory Ginex.Linda Torres-Jurado hired Ruben Lopez to drive a truck full of heroin from Mexico to Chicago, but along the way he vanished with the truck. Torres-Jurado, receiving threats …