Where the defendant seeks to introduce an expert witness to testify about the limitations and unreliability of eyewitness identifications, the decision whether such testimony is permitted is at the discretion of the trial court and will not be overturned absent abuse of discretion.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Timothy Joyce.On Sept. 30, 1996 Enrique Fuentes (Enrique) and his brother, Leodegareo Fuentes Roman (Leodegareo) were sitting together outside a store when a …