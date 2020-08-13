Where the defendant moves to quash the warrant and suppress evidence due to false statements contained within, he must demonstrate that they were intentionally false or made with reckless disregard for the truth and that the false statements were necessary to the finding of probable cause.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge James B. Linn.Officer Jaime Garcia, relying on testimony from defendant “John Doe,” in a previous arrest who was not a registered …