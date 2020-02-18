Where the state seeks to challenge the credibility of an alibi, the state may question a witness or defendant repeatedly about drug and alcohol use without having to introduce proof of such to formally impeach the witness.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Thomas J. Byrne.Around 2 a.m. on Aug. 18, 2012, Chicago police officers Joseph Montesdeoca, Pablo Delgado, Orlando Long and a fourth officer responded to reports of an armed man.When the officers emerged at 108th Street …