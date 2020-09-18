Where the petitioner is an incarcerated individual acting pro se, his documents may be considered timely if mailed within the required time, and a legible postmark showing receipt by the post office is sufficient to certify that the document was filed in a timely fashion.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge James Michael Obbish.On Jan. 8, 1982, Fred Humphrey, along with Lydell White and Lawyer Pace, robbed Harrison Young outside of his apartment as he was returning home. The …