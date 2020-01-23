Where counsel fails to properly elicit legally admissible testimony that goes to the heart of the defendant’s argument, the defendant may claim ineffective assistance of counsel without challenging the trial strategy.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Kevin M. Sheehan.On the morning of Dec. 8, 2014, Eric Hamilton was driving his fiancee, Nikita Robinson, home from work. When they arrived at her house, her brother, Guvonni Johnson was there. Soon, Johnson …