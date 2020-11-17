Where a defendant makes an allegation during a presentencing report that should raise issues of ineffective assistance of counsel, the court is obligated to hold a Krankel inquiry to resolve the issues.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge William B. Raines.On May 14, 2016, Kendrick Sherman was pulled over by Officers Miguel Vazquez and Victor Razo for driving with a broken windshield and no headlights at night. A check of his name and those of the three passengers …