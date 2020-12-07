Where there was sufficient evidence to convict defendant of a serious offense, he cannot allege ineffective assistance of counsel for failing to seek instruction on a lesser included offense because he cannot demonstrate prejudice.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge James N. Karahalios.G.K. alleged that she worked with Kelly Rouse (Kelly) and socialized with Kelly and William A Rouse II (Rouse) at their house. On Sept. 10, 2010, G.K. was at Rouse’s house after work and …