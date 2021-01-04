Where the victim is a critical witness to the state’s case and has pending charges for fraud and conspiracy to commit bribery, counsel for the defendant may be ineffective for failing to investigate them.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Colleen A. Hyland.Maryanne Koll, 66, testified that on July 23, 2009 she went to a Jewel grocery store and withdrew $200 from an ATM in the store, leaving the money in a white envelope in her purse in the grocery cart. As …