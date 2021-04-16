Where a defendant enters a negotiated plea for a minimum sentence and later alleges that his counsel’s ineffective assistance misled him about the time he would serve, he must demonstrate both that he would have been reasonably likely to have gone to trial and that he had some chance of being either acquitted or convicted of a lesser included offense, or he cannot establish prejudice.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Michael B. McHale.On July 20, 2003, Milton Jones was an …