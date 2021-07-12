Where a defendant fails to raise a significant detail of alleged ineffective assistance of counsel during the Krankel hearing, that omission does not constitute a positive rebuttal of that alleged ineffective assistance or bar it from being raised in a postconviction petition. The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part, reversed in part, and remanded a decision from Kane County Circuit Judge John A. Barsanti. Aaron A. McGee was arrested following an attempt — along with Frank Rosas — to rob a taxi driver on May 8 …