Where a media organization seeks the release of documents placed under seal by the court and is denied, they must appeal the denial as an interlocutory order under Illinois Supreme Court Rule 307.The 1st District Appellate Court dismissed in part an appeal and affirmed a decision by Cook County Circuit Judge Vincent M. Gaughan.Jason Van Dyke was convicted of the murder of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald and of official misconduct as a member of the Chicago Police Department on Oct. 5, 2018. On Jan. 20, 2016, during his trial …