Where the jurors have improperly obtained access to outside information, that information may prove prejudicial even if it does not concern the conduct of the defendant directly.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Arthur F. Hill Jr.In the afternoon of June 8, 2011, there was a drive-by shooting. The shots were fired from a car containing three members of the Latins Out of Control (LOC) street gang, Ricardo Rios, Michael Sierra and Travis Caguana. The three had …