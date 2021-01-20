Where juror stated that he was forced into verdict when polled and judge continued to press juror, clear and obvious risk of juror coercion existed and judgment was vacated.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision by Judge Theresa L. Springmann, Northern District of Indiana.In August 2017, a masked man with a gun robbed the United States Post Office in Gary’s Tolleston neighborhood. The man absconded with almost $6,000 in cash. According to the evidence presented at trial, the robbery was the …