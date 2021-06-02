Where the circuit court permits the jury during deliberations to return to the courtroom and re-examine audio or video evidence, the court does not interfere with jury deliberations by permitting this while instructing the jurors to remain silent and not deliberate while in open court.The 3rd District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of 14th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Walter D. Braud.Edward McLaurin was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, unlawful use or possession of a weapon by a felon and …