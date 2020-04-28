Where the trial proceeds without the jurors ever being administered the jury oath or the defendant objecting at the time, the defendant must demonstrate that the failure to administer the oath was a reversible error under plain error analysis for it to warrant reversal.

The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Caroline Kate Moreland.

Omega Moon was arrested and charged with domestic battery against 8-year-old Shontrell Moon in June 2015 for allegedly striking him “several times with an object” that left belt-buckle-shaped marks on his left arm. Shontrell testified that Omega did so when he returned from the house of his natural mother who has no visitation rights with him, but where Omega had allegedly given him permission to go. The state moved to admit statements by Shontrell to police officers and employees of DCFS into evidence under a hearsay exception for a victim describing actions taken against them and the court found them to be admissible.

Jurors found Omega Moon guilty of domestic battery and was sentenced to one year of probation plus fines and fees. She filed a post-trial motion alleging the state had insufficient evidence and that the “jury was not sworn to try the issues,” attaching affidavits by two assistant public defenders that the Clerk of the Court had failed to administer an oath to the jurors that “involved their faithful performance to honestly try the issues joined in the case, without fear, sympathy or prejudice and render a just and fair verdict according to the law and the evidence.” Instead, the voir dire oath to answer questions about their bias and performance was administered again. The state argued the evidence was sufficient to convict and the jury was properly sworn, noting the lack of objections to the oath given at the time. The circuit court found no prejudice to Omega and that an unsworn jury requires a showing of prejudice before it can be considered an error, and denied her posttrial motion. Omega then appealed.

On appeal, Omega argued that her conviction is a nullity because the jury was not properly sworn in prior to trial, as well as that the trial court erred in not asking all the required voir dire questions or giving the proper instruction to the jury as statute requires. The appellate court acknowledged that no Illinois case law determined the effect of an unsworn jury, and some states found that it rendered a verdict a nullity while others did not. The appellate court found that the issue must be considered as a matter of plain error, acknowledging that the wrong oath was clearly given, but finding that the evidence was not closely balanced and that the jurors appeared to take their duties seriously, meaning that no prejudice against Omega could be demonstrated.

Justice Maureen E. Connors dissented, emphasizing that the administration of the trial oath is what imbues the jury with the power to convict the defendant, and that the defendant has a right to have the jury receive the oath so that they’re aware of the solemnity and importance of their decision. Connors argued that being tried by an unsworn jury was a structural error, not subject to waiver or harmless error analysis. However, the majority found that it did not amount to plain error.

The appellate court therefore affirmed the decision of the circuit court.

The People of the State of Illinois v. Omega Moon

2020 IL App (1st) 170675

Writing for the court: Justice Sheldon A. Harris

Concurring: Justice Mary K. Mikva

Dissenting: Justice Maureen E. Connors