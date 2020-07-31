Where a defendant makes a prima facie showing that the evidence was obtained in a warrantless search, the burden of proof shifts to the prosecution to demonstrate that the search was valid.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Vincent M. Gaughan.Simmeon Williams was pulled over on the evening of May 5, 2017, by officers Nicholas Mukite and Juan Tapia of the Chicago Police Department. The officers had checked the license plate and found that it was expired. They curbed the car …