Where defendant was represented by counsel and filed pro se motion to withdraw plea as delaying tactic, district court did not abuse discretion in rejecting motion.

Between April 2011 and March 2015, Alfred Cross unlawfully obtained $516,000 from several southern Illinois banks through fraud. Cross opened bank accounts at out-of-state banks in the names of companies that he claimed to own. He also opened checking accounts at seven banks in southern Illinois, also in the name of companies he purportedly owned. Over the four years of his scheme, Cross wrote large checks on the out-of-state accounts and deposited them in his accounts at the Illinois banks, knowing that there were insufficient funds in the out-of-state accounts to cover the checks. In each instance, Cross withdrew all, or substantially all, of the money that he had purportedly deposited before any of the banks could discover that the checks he had deposited were not backed by sufficient funds in the out-of-state bank accounts.

Cross was eventually charged with five counts of bank fraud. Each count of the indictment alleged that Cross carried out his scheme to defraud the banks by depositing large checks written on the out-of-state bank accounts into banks in Illinois and then withdrawing those funds. The counts varied only in the dates of the deposits, the amounts of the checks, the titles on the accounts and the names of the banks involved in the scheme.

The district court appointed counsel to represent Cross in March 2017. Cross, however, had difficulty with each of the three lawyers appointed to represent him. Cross eventually pled guilty while represented by his second counsel. While represented by his third counsel, Cross attempted to file a pro se motion to withdraw his plea, which the district court struck. Cross then filed a second pro se motion to withdraw his plea, a pro se motion to dismiss his counsel and a pro se motion to dismiss the case. The court took up the motions at Cross’ sentencing hearing. The court denied all of the pro se motions, resolved Cross’ numerous objections to the PSR, heard Cross’ allocution, considered parties’ arguments with respect to sentencing and analyzed the relevant statutory sentencing factors. The court ultimately sentenced Cross to 78 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release. Cross then appealed.

On appeal, Cross argued that the district court erred when it denied his motion to withdraw his guilty plea. The appellate panel began by rejecting Cross’ argument that he was not informed of all of the elements of his offense at his plea hearing. The panel noted that Cross argued that the government did not inform him of the requirement to prove a misrepresentation or omission of a material fact. Cross maintained that, because of this, his guilty plea was not knowing and voluntary and the court should have allowed him to withdraw it on that basis. The panel stated that there was evidence in the record that at least part of Cross’ scheme involved material misrepresentations. The panel noted that the record indicated that Cross had schmoozed or scammed bank employees to convince them to release funds to him immediately, as opposed to after a customary waiting period.

Finally, the panel determined that Cross was not entitled to withdraw his plea because he filed his pro se motion while represented by counsel. The panel noted that district courts have wide discretion to reject pro se submissions by defendants represented by counsel. The panel found that there was no abuse of discretion in the district court’s decision to reject Cross’ motion. The panel noted that the transcript revealed that the district court had determined that Cross was filing his withdrawal motion for the purpose of delaying the proceedings. The panel therefore affirmed the decision of the district court.

United States v. Alfred L. Cross

No. 18-3633

Writing for the court: Judge Ilana Diamond Rovner

Concurring: Judges Michael B. Brennan and Kenneth F. Ripple

Released: May 22, 2020