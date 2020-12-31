Where a defendant is charged with obstructing a peace officer, the state must show that the officer was involved in an authorized act in his official capacity at the time, and making a stop without reasonable articulable suspicion is not an authorized act.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Patrick T. Rogers.At 12:45 on Oct. 20, 2013, Officer O’Connor of the Lyons police department pulled into the parking lot of a gas station owned by Rayhan Dursun because he saw a vehicle …