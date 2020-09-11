Where a defendant is convicted and sentenced on two counts of the same crime, one based on her own conduct and one based on her conduct as accomplice, the count based on the actions as accomplice should be vacated under the one-act one-crime doctrine.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part and vacated in part a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Mauricio Araujo.On April 14, 2011, Amelia Carr-McKnight (Amelia) and Marvell Fisher approached the apartment of Arkyisha Sloan-Carr (Arkyisha). Amelia wanted to talk …