Where the defendant is present during their own plea hearing their presence is sufficient to confer personal jurisdiction on the court to enter the appropriate plea.

The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Steven Gregory Watkins.

On Jan. 18, 1996, Farzad Abtahi was arrested following the execution of a search warrant, where Officer Luis Caspo recovered one foil packet of what was believed to be heroin. Following his arrest, it was arranged that Abtahi would plead guilty to Class 1 possession with intent in exchange for a recommendation of probation. The court admonished Abtahi that by pleading guilty he would waive his right to a trial, including his right to testify, confront witnesses, present evidence and be proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. The facts of the arrest were read, and the court asked Abtahi if he stipulated to those facts. His counsel stated that he did. When Abtahi was asked if he was pleading guilty to those facts, his counsel replied “Yes, he is.”

Abtahi was sentenced to two years’ probation and admonished that if he wanted to withdraw his guilty plea or appeal he had 30 days to do so. When asked if he understood his right to appeal Abtahi said he did. He did not subsequently file to withdraw his plea or appeal.

On Oct. 2, 2017, Abtahi filed a section 2-1401 petition for relief from judgment with the same attorney as the prior hearing. The petition alleged that the trial court, though aware Abtahi was not a United States citizen, failed to admonish him that he was pleading guilty to a deportable offense. The motion also asserted a meritorious defense, pointing to inconsistencies and gaps in the state’s factual recitation. The state moved to dismiss, arguing that the motion was untimely, that he claims lacked merit, and that the law at the time of the plea did not require the trial court to provide immigration admonishments. In his reply, Abtahi asserted that he never stated on the record that he was guilty, just acknowledged that, by pleading guilty, he would surrender certain rights, and argued that the trial court therefore lacked jurisdiction to enter judgment. The circuit court dismissed the petition. Abtahi appealed.

On appeal, Abtahi repeated his assertion that, because he never pleaded guilty on the record the trial court lacked jurisdiction to enter a guilty plea and sentence him. Abtahi argued that this meant the initial judgment was void ab initio, and as such can be challenged at any time, even beyond the two-year limit established for section 2-1401 petitions.

The appellate court disagreed. It is undisputed that Abtahi was before the trial court under a criminal statute, giving the trial court inherent subject-matter jurisdiction over the case. The issue was one of personal jurisdiction. The appellate court, citing precedent, found that Abtahi being present at the plea hearing was sufficient to confer personal jurisdiction over him upon the trial court. The appellate court concluded that the judgment of the circuit court was not therefore void, and as such Abtahi’s 2-1401 petition was filed outside the two-year limitations period and properly dismissed by the circuit court.

The appellate court therefore affirmed the decision of the circuit court.

The People of the State of Illinois v. Farzad Abtahi

2020 IL App (1st) 181631

Writing for the court: Justice Sheldon A. Harris

Concurring: Justices Joy V. Cunningham and Maureen E. Connors

Released: April 24, 2020