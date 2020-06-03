Where an employee is awarded permanent partial disability benefits, those benefits are due as they accrue and not as a lump-sum absent a showing before the court that a lump-sum payment is in the best interest of the parties.

The 1st District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge James M. McGing.

Alphonse Iannoni suffered an injury in the course of his employment with the city of Chicago (city) on March 31, 2014. After Iannoni filed a claim for workers’ compensation, the city began paying compensation benefits as the parties proceeded to arbitration. On March 21, 2018, the arbitrator entered a final decision and Iannoni was awarded both temporary total disability benefits totaling $134,884.68, and permanent partial disability benefits equivalent to 175 weeks at $721.66 per week, totaling $126,290.50. The city had already paid all but $6189.73 of the temporary total disability benefits, and sent Iannoni a check for $62,890.49, covering the remaining temporary total disability and “more than 70 weeks of permanent partial disability benefits” in May 2018. In June 2018, the city sent a second check for $3135.78, slightly more than four times the weekly award.

Iannoni filed a complaint against the city, seeking the immediate payment of the remainder of the $126,290.50 owed as permanent partial disability benefits, alleging that the award became due and payable the moment the decision was entered. The city argued that the award accrued month-by-month, and that by receiving his checks early in the month, Iannoni was actually receiving his benefits early, before they’d fully accrued. On Oct. 18, 2018, circuit court found that Iannoni was entitled to the lump sum of his benefits plus attorney fees of $34,247.50. The city appealed.

On appeal the city argued that periodic payments were not only permissible but preferred by the legislature, noting that section 9 of the Workers’ Compensation Act (Act) states that if a lump-sum payment is requested, a showing must be made that it is in the best interest of the parties, indicating that it is an exceptional circumstance requiring justification rather than a right payable-upon demand. The city argued that Iannoni did not ask the arbitrator or commission for a lump sum or petition under the act. Iannoni asserted that he was awarded the lump sum already.

The appellate court found in favor of the city, holding that even the case Iannoni cited for precedent indicated that payment was due as it accrued, so that on award of judgment, past-due permanent partial disability was owed, and that each new payment of benefits was payable as it accrued. To receive a lump-sum payment Iannoni would need to make a showing that it serves the best interest of the parties, and no such showing was made before the court.

The appellate court therefore reversed the order directing payment in a lump sum and directing payment of interest and attorney fees.

Alphonse Iannoni v. The City of Chicago

2019 IL App (1st) 182526

Writing for the court: Justice Carl Anthony Walker

Concurring: Justices John C. Griffin and Daniel J. Pierce

Released: May 26, 2020