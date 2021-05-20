Where no timely written objections are filed to a petition seeking to expunge, the court must decide whether to deny or allow the petition solely based upon the petition with no advocacy from any party.The 3rd District Appellate Court vacated and remanded a decision from 12th Judicial Circuit Court Judge David M. Carlson.In November 2019 Neil Ackerman filed a petition seeking to expunge portions of his criminal record, including possession of a controlled substance from 1991, theft in 1992, criminal trespass in 2001 and …