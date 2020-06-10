Where a defendant cannot conclusively be shown to have constructive possession over an essential element of a charged crime, the evidence of that charge is closely-balanced and it may be reversed under plain-error review.

The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed in part, reversed in part and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Kenneth J. Wadas.

On Feb. 11, 2016, a team of Chicago police officers executed a search warrant on an apartment, breaching the door after no one responded to the knock and announce but noises were heard within. Officer Gerardo Perez entered and saw Darrell Moore standing on a nearby staircase. Perez testified he saw Moore drop a plastic bag and run for the door of the apartment. Perez handcuffed him. The plastic bag was found to contain suspected cocaine. Seven bags containing suspected cannabis were also found on Moore. In a separate bedroom officers found two bags of cannabis, a bag of crack cocaine, a bag of pills and $1,285.

Moore was arrested and charged with three counts of intent to deliver. He argued that he did not live at the apartment, citing an ID card with a different address. Though men’s clothes and toiletries were found at the apartment, they were not linked to Moore. A letter addressed to Moore was found in the same bedroom as the drugs, but the drugs were under a separate, child-sized bed. Moore was found guilty on two counts: possession with intent of between one and 15 grams of cocaine, four years in prison, and between 10 and 30 grams of cannabis, three years in prison, concurrent. He appealed.

On appeal, Moore argued that the trial court failed to properly admonish the jury. He acknowledged that he forfeited review, but sought review under a plain-error standard, alleging that the evidence supporting his convictions was closely balanced. The state conceded that the trial court failed to comply with the required admonishments, but argued that the evidence was not closely balanced.

The appellate court noted that the bag Perez saw Moore drop was found to contain 5.2 grams of cocaine, with another 4.7 grams of a similar substance not tested, which was sufficient to establish the first count of possession. However, only 6.9 grams of cannabis was recovered from Moore, with the rest being found under the bed in a room Moore was never shown to have occupied. The appellate court found that the state failed to demonstrate that Moore had constructive possession of the cannabis found in the bedroom. Because the charge was for between 10 and 30 grams of cannabis. Moore’s residency in the apartment was never established, and nothing in the officers’ testimony suggested that he knew of the cannabis in the bedroom.

As the evidence for the third count, possession of cannabis with intent to distribute, it was closely balanced, and it is uncontested that the trial court failed to give the jury a proper admonishment. The appellate court found that remand for a new trial on the possession with intent to distribute cannabis count alone was the appropriate remedy.

The appellate court therefore affirmed in part and reversed in part and remanded the case for a new trial.

The People of the State of Illinois v. Darrell Moore

2020 IL App (1st) 182535

Writing for the court: Justice Sheldon A. Harris

Concurring: Justices Joy V. Cunningham and Maureen E. Connors

Dissenting: Justice Daniel J. Pierce