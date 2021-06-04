Where a defendant files a postconviction petition which progresses to third-stage proceedings, the defendant must be provided written notice prior to his counsel being permitted to withdraw or the circuit court ruling to dismiss his petition.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge William H. Hooks.Gregory McMillen was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. He appealed, and on appeal his conviction was reversed and the matter was remanded …