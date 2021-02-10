Where a defendant’s pro se postconviction petition advanced to second-stage proceedings and assigned counsel meets the requirements of Illinois Supreme Court Rule 651(c) and files a certificate in compliance with the rule, later counsel substituted as representation for defendant need not duplicate prior counsel’s efforts and is not required to file a Rule 651(c) certificate.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Thomas Joseph Hennelly.Karl Smith and two accomplices forced …