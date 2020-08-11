Where a defendant fails to raise a claim prior to their postconviction petition, the claim is not foreclosed if it is based on matters outside the record, including discussions with counsel not included in the record.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a case from Cook County Associate Judge James B. Linn.At around 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 23, 2006, Karim Muhaiman, Dameon Johnson and Jamere Smith were closing up the barbershop at which they worked. Johnson and Smith exited the barbershop’s back door and were …