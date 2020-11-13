Where a defendant has been sentenced to natural life without parole for a crime committed when he was 18 and no consideration of his youth or attendant factors, he is entitled to raise constitutional challenges to his sentence based on new case law in a successive postconviction petition.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge William H. Hooks.Jerome Franklin was 17 when he had a child with his 15-year old girlfriend. Franklin was five months past his 18th birthday …