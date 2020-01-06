Where a defendant is accused of driving without insurance, an officer’s testimony that the defendant failed to produce proof of insurance, without any evidence the officer asking for it, is not enough to show that the defendant did not have such proof.The 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the decision of Cook County Associate Judge Domenica Stephenson.Terrene Davis was pulled over for driving while talking on his cellphone. Chicago police officer Jamel Pankey gave him a verbal warning and then drove off. Pankey …