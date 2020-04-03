Where the witnesses against a defendant has recanted their testimony, a defendant is entitled to an evidentiary hearing on the recantation testimony if there is no physical evidence linking them to the crime, all the evidence was testimonial, and every key witness has recanted.

The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from former Cook County Circuit Judge Yolande M. Bourgeois.

Darnell Williams was arrested for domestic battery following an incident that took place on December 26, 2016, when his wife, Angela Rush, confronted him about drinking in front of their children. Williams was visiting Rush’s house, as the couple was no longer living together, and refused to leave, instead picking Rush up and slamming her on the floor and punching her repeatedly as her children attempted to pull him off of her. Williams and Rush had been married previously but divorced following repeated prior incidents of domestic battery which were reported to the police but Rush did not pursue charges for. They had remarried in September 2016.

Williams went to the Domestic Violence Courthouse on December 28, 2016, because when he left the house after the incident two days earlier, Rush had said she was going to put a warrant out for his arrest. There was no warrant for him at the time, but Rush arrived as he was there and he was arrested within 20 minutes. At trial he was found guilty, and based on his 27 pending cases for domestic violence and violations of the order of protection already in place, he was sentenced to 18 months of intensive domestic violence probation and a two-year order of protection was entered. Rush moved to dismiss the order of protection, which was denied. She then moved to modify it, explaining that the and her children received housing benefits through Williams’ status as a veteran, and with an order barring any contact, she and the children would not be able to keep doing so.

Williams filed a motion to reconsider or, in the alternative, for a new trial, arguing that the trial court improperly allowed other crimes evidence, and claiming that all three of the state’s occurrence witnesses, Rush as well as two of her children, had recanted. Williams attached witness statements from the three directly contradicting their trial testimony. Williams sought to call them up for an evidentiary hearing but the court denied that, stating that it had already seen the witnesses and assessed the credibility of their testimony under oath. Williams then appealed.

On appeal, Williams argued that the trial court abused its discretion in refusing to let him present the newly discovered evidence of the witnesses’ recanted testimony. The appellate court acknowledged that recantation testimony is “inherently unreliable” and should be granted an evidentiary hearing only “where there was no physical evidence linking the defendant to the crime, the evidence against the defendant was comprised solely of witness testimony and all the key witnesses had recanted.” The appellate court found that the instant case met that requirement as the sole evidence against Williams was the testimony of Rush, her children and their statements to the police and investigators. As all three witnesses had recanted their testimony, and no physical evidence was submitted against Williams, the trial court abused its discretion by denying Williams’ post-trial motion without holding an evidentiary hearing.

The appellate court therefore reversed and remanded the case for an evidentiary hearing.

The People of the State of Illinois v. Darnell Williams

No. 1-17-2118

Writing for the court: Justice Sheldon A. Harris

Concurring: Justices Joy V. Cunningham and Maureen E. Connors

Released: March 20, 2020