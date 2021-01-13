Where a defendant is resentenced for a crime committed as a juvenile, the court must consider the aggregate sentence in determining whether the defendant is receiving a de facto life sentence.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Paula M. Daleo.In the early morning hours of Sept. 15, 1997, Dino DiCorpo and Daniel Henney were driving with two other friends “looking for something to steal.” When they found nothing on a nearby porch worth stealing, they set fire to a …