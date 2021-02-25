Where postconviction counsel files a certificate which substantially complies with the requirements of Rule 651(c) and indicates that counsel has discussed the case with the defendant and given it consideration, the certificate will not be found facially insufficient for failing to precisely comply with the language of Rule 651(c).The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from Cook County Associate Judge Brian Flaherty.King Mayes was driving home from Menards on April 21, 2000 where he had purchased …