Where a defendant was previously convicted of a crime which would currently result in a juvenile adjudication rather than a conviction, that conviction cannot be used as a predicate offense for sentencing purposes.The 1st District Appellate Court vacated and remanded a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Charles P. Burns.On June 7, 2018, De’Andre Williams was approached by undercover officer Kenneth Galvin who asked for crack cocaine. Williams said he “ain’t got that” but diverted the officer, who approached him again …