Where a U.S. District Court prevented the defendant from receiving a copy of the presentencing report prior to sentencing, this decision violated Rule 32 of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure but was ultimately harmless error.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by U.S. Circuit Judge Sue E. Myerscough, Central District of Illinois.Keith Melvin pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine. The probation office prepared a presentence investigation …