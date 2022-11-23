Where a substitution of juror occurs and there is evidence the original jurors had already decided their outcome and failed to begin deliberations anew, this is a plain error and may warrant reversal and a new trial.The 5th District Appellate Court reversed and remanded a decision from St. Clair County Circuit Judge John J. O’Gara.Cortez Wilson was arrested after an altercation at a Belleville food bank, where he injured Roscoe McCoy, a volunteer, as well as Michael Foppe, the organization’s 62-year-old executive director, …